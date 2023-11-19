Erweiterte Funktionen
Softline - XETR : MARKET_RESET for Partition ID [55] - SFD1 Product ID [500084]
19.11.23 22:47
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [500084](DE000A2DAN10) Product State: START_OF_DAY Last msg key: 170030204671427251016
Finanztrends Video zu Softline
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,805 €
|0,81 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,62%
|17.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DAN10
|A2DAN1
|2,98 €
|0,33 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|48
|Softline auf Abwegen.
|31.07.23
|57
|Ich lach' mich tot !!! Fantastic .
|25.04.21
|20
|Haalloo - bin aus dem Urlaub z.
|25.04.21
|94
|SOFTLINE: eine Überlegung
|25.04.21
|12
|Habe heute meine allerersten A.
|24.04.21