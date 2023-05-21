Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Softline":
 Aktien    


Softline - XETR : MARKET_RESET for Partition ID [55] - SFD1 Product ID [500084]




21.05.23 21:05
Xetra Newsboard

Market Reset. Product ID: [500084](DE000A2DAN10) Product State: START_OF_DAY Last msg key: 168457797536452072236

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Softline


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,69 € 1,59 € 0,10 € +6,29% 22.05./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2DAN10 A2DAN1 5,95 € 1,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 1,69 € +6,29%  08:30
Xetra 1,76 € 0,00%  19.05.23
Stuttgart 1,70 € -1,16%  08:45
München 1,79 € -4,79%  08:00
Berlin 1,71 € -5,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 1,70 € -5,56%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Softline auf Abwegen. 02.12.22
57 Ich lach' mich tot !!! Fantastic . 25.04.21
20 Haalloo - bin aus dem Urlaub z. 25.04.21
94 SOFTLINE: eine Überlegung 25.04.21
12 Habe heute meine allerersten A. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...