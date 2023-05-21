Erweiterte Funktionen
Softline - XETR : MARKET_RESET for Partition ID [55] - SFD1 Product ID [500084]
21.05.23 21:05
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [500084](DE000A2DAN10) Product State: START_OF_DAY Last msg key: 168457797536452072236
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,69 €
|1,59 €
|0,10 €
|+6,29%
|22.05./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DAN10
|A2DAN1
|5,95 €
|1,59 €
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|42
|Softline auf Abwegen.
|02.12.22
|57
|Ich lach' mich tot !!! Fantastic .
|25.04.21
|20
|Haalloo - bin aus dem Urlaub z.
|25.04.21
|94
|SOFTLINE: eine Überlegung
|25.04.21
|12
|Habe heute meine allerersten A.
|24.04.21