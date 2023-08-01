Erweiterte Funktionen
Bio-Gate - XETR : MARKET_RESET for Partition ID [55] - BIG1 Product ID [369185]
01.08.23 01:22
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [369185](DE000BGAG981) Product State: START_OF_DAY Last msg key: 169083923314250379356
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,41 €
|1,44 €
|-0,03 €
|-2,08%
|31.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BGAG981
|BGAG98
|4,32 €
|1,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,60 €
|+11,11%
|31.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,51 €
|+7,86%
|31.07.23
|Frankfurt
|1,50 €
|+6,38%
|31.07.23
|München
|1,38 €
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|Xetra
|1,41 €
|-2,08%
|31.07.23
|Stuttgart
|1,34 €
|-4,96%
|31.07.23
|Berlin
|1,36 €
|-5,56%
|31.07.23
= Realtime
