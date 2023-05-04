Erweiterte Funktionen
Vulcan Energy Resources - XETR : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - AU0000066086
04.05.23 07:56
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7383399] (VUL - AU0000066086) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,675 €
|3,558 €
|0,117 €
|+3,29%
|04.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000066086
|A2PV3A
|6,71 €
|3,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,675 €
|+3,29%
|03.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,98 $
|+5,57%
|03.05.23
|Xetra
|3,755 €
|+4,60%
|03.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,654 €
|+3,16%
|03.05.23
|Stuttgart
|3,718 €
|+2,74%
|03.05.23
|Frankfurt
|3,665 €
|+1,81%
|03.05.23
|Berlin
|3,71 €
|+1,81%
|03.05.23
|München
|3,61 €
|-0,22%
|03.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|413
|Vulcan Energy Resources als h.
|09:10
|364
|Vulcan Energy Resources LTD.
|02.05.23
|3232
|Lithium und Geothermie: Eine L.
|21.04.23