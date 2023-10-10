Erweiterte Funktionen



10.10.23 08:23
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME Waehrung/Currency ISIN BIS/UNTIL L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP EUR IE00BHZKHS06 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,195 € 5,076 € 0,119 € +2,34% 10.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BHZKHS06 A1XE2P 5,28 € 4,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,195 € +2,34%  09.10.23
Düsseldorf 5,135 € +2,56%  09.10.23
München 5,074 € +1,86%  09.10.23
Fondsgesellschaft 5,3284 $ +0,25%  06.10.23
Frankfurt 5,012 € -0,06%  09.10.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 5,107 € -0,18%  09:04
Berlin 5,147 € -0,41%  09:34
  = Realtime
