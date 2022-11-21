Erweiterte Funktionen

HSBC Holdings - XETR : HSBC Holdings PLC (CCASS 5) share ISIN GB0005405286




21.11.22 10:54
HSBC Holdings PLC (CCASS 5) share ISIN GB0005405286: Change of common code and home market from Hong Kong (HK) to United Kingdom (UK) Effective 14 December 2022, the security reference data for HSBC HOLD PLC (CCASS 5) share ISIN GB0005405286 will be changed. As a result, Clearstream Banking is changing the common code and home market from Hong Kong (HK) to United Kingdom (UK). Trading Members being active in HSBC Holdings plc (GB0005405286) should take note, that all stock exchange trades until and including trade date of 9 December 2022 will still be settled in Clearstream for the HK CSD given the T+2 settlement cycle. Any trades thereafter and pending stock exchange trades will automatically be redirected to the new Clearstream home market (UK). Detailed information on the adjustment of the security reference data including the change of CREST stamp exemption can be found in the announcement of Clearstream following the link: HSBC Holdings plc: Amendment of security reference data (clearstream.com)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,574 € 5,488 € 0,086 € +1,57% 21.11./11:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005405286 923893 6,74 € 4,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,60 € +2,00%  11:27
Hamburg 5,51 € +2,07%  08:01
Hannover 5,51 € +2,07%  08:01
München 5,502 € +2,04%  08:01
Berlin 5,492 € +1,93%  08:08
Düsseldorf 5,526 € +1,58%  10:30
Xetra 5,574 € +1,57%  11:04
Stuttgart 5,546 € +1,02%  10:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,68 $ +0,07%  18.11.22
Frankfurt 5,48 € -1,12%  08:55
  = Realtime
