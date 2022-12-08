The following instruments on Xetra do have their last trading day on 08.12.2022 Die folgenden Instrumente auf Xetra haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 08.12.2022 ISIN Name DE000SCLB1B5 Scalable Securities GmbH DE000SCLB1E9 Scalable Securities GmbH DE000SCLB2B3 Scalable Securities GmbH DE000SCLB2E7 Scalable Securities GmbH