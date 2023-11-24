Erweiterte Funktionen



Williams Companies - XETR : Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 24.11.2023 II




24.11.23 17:37
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.11.2023. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.11.2023. ISIN Name US8740541094 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. US8807701029 Teradyne Inc. US3825501014 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. US89417E1091 The Travelers Companies Inc. US9694571004 The Williams Companies Inc. US8923561067 Tractor Supply Co. US8969452015 Tripadvisor Inc. US9024941034 Tyson Foods Inc. US9598021098 Western Union Co. US9831341071 Wynn Resorts Ltd. US98389B1008 Xcel Energy Inc. US9892071054 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Aktuell
Technologischer Triumph - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 226% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Tyson Foods


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,30 $ 36,23 $ 0,07 $ +0,19% 24.11./18:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9694571004 855451 36,40 $ 27,80 $
Werte im Artikel
228,68 plus
+1,25%
12,09 plus
+1,21%
177,59 plus
+0,86%
48,35 plus
+0,71%
88,15 plus
+0,71%
36,30 plus
+0,19%
60,47 plus
+0,07%
198,57 plus
+0,07%
92,46 plus
+0,02%
155,90 plus
+0,01%
14,07 minus
-0,14%
18,86 minus
-1,07%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,24 € -0,03%  18:06
Düsseldorf 33,24 € +0,54%  16:30
AMEX 36,32 $ +0,33%  18:43
Stuttgart 33,19 € +0,27%  17:58
NYSE 36,30 $ +0,19%  18:44
Nasdaq 36,30 $ +0,19%  18:44
Berlin 33,29 € +0,15%  18:24
München 33,07 € +0,09%  08:01
Frankfurt 33,05 € 0,00%  08:58
Hamburg 33,05 € 0,00%  08:23
Hannover 33,05 € 0,00%  08:40
Xetra 33,22 € -0,18%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal für Phase III Studie

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
37 Williams Companies (Erdgas-Ko. 24.11.22
53 Stox "Value Investing" 05.07.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...