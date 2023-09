The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 22.09.2023. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.09.2023. ISIN Name XS2305050804 GraniteShares Financial plc XS2305050556 GraniteShares Financial plc XS2305051109 GraniteShares Financial plc IE00BKTWZ568 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY IE00BKT66P55 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY IE00BKT66S86 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY IE00BKTWZ675 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2399366280 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2399367171 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472334072 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472334155 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333850 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333934 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333777 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333264 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333694 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2472333181 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2336345223 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2399367767 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY XS2399367841 LEVERAGE SHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY US00165C3025 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.