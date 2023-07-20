Erweiterte Funktionen



Sherwin-Williams Company - XETR : Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 20.07.2023




20.07.23 16:41
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.07.2023. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.07.2023. ISIN Name US10922N1037 Brighthouse Financial Inc. US1270971039 Coterra Energy Inc. US6687711084 Gen Digital Inc. US43300A2033 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. US4461501045 Huntington Bancshares Inc. US45866F1049 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. US5253271028 Leidos Holdings Inc. US5380341090 Live Nation Entertainment Inc. US56585A1025 Marathon Petroleum Corp. US5745991068 Masco Corp. US70432V1026 Paycom Software Inc. US73278L1052 Pool Corp. US8243481061 Sherwin-Williams Co. US9043112062 Under Armour Inc. US91913Y1001 Valero Energy Corporation

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt sensationelle 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie - Exploration startet
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Gen Digital


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
266,95 $ 268,01 $ -1,06 $ -0,40% 20.07./19:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8243481061 856050 271,10 $ 195,57 $
Werte im Artikel
120,44 plus
+2,05%
26,91 plus
+1,53%
123,26 plus
+0,94%
91,06 plus
+0,56%
149,57 plus
+0,44%
50,57 plus
+0,26%
95,40 minus
-0,25%
115,33 minus
-0,29%
266,95 minus
-0,40%
363,08 minus
-0,79%
11,79 minus
-0,80%
59,91 minus
-1,09%
19,02 minus
-1,58%
357,65 minus
-2,14%
7,41 minus
-4,14%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		240,70 € +0,63%  16:59
Stuttgart 240,10 € +0,46%  16:55
Xetra 239,70 € +0,21%  17:35
Frankfurt 237,40 € +0,17%  08:09
Hannover 237,20 € +0,13%  08:00
München 237,20 € +0,08%  08:03
Berlin 239,60 € -0,08%  19:35
Düsseldorf 238,90 € -0,21%  19:30
AMEX 267,01 $ -0,37%  18:16
NYSE 266,95 $ -0,40%  19:42
Nasdaq 266,81 $ -0,41%  19:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ausgezeichnete Studienergebnisse im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs. 206% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 Sherwin-Williams 11.04.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...