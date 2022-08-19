The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 19.08.2022. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 19.08.2022. ISIN Name DE000A12Z314 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A12Z322 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1EK0K5 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1EK0L3 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSA1 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSB9 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSE3 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSF0 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSG8 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1DFSJ2 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1EK0V2 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1EK0W0 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A1EK0P4 WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited DE000A0LP781 Gold Bullion Securities Limited DE000A1NZLJ4 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLK2 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1Y7Y36 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLQ9 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1N3G19 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLL0 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLM8 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLN6 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLP1 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLR7 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1NZLS5 WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited DE000A1RX996 WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited DE000A0N62D7 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A0N62E5 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A0N62F2 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A0N62G0 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A0N62H8 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A1DCTL3 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited DE000A3GNQ18 WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited