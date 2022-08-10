Finanztrends Video zu Qurate Retail



The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 10.08.2022. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 10.08.2022. ISIN Name GB00B0SWJX34 London Stock Exchange Group PLC US55261F1049 M&T Bank Corp. US55405Y1001 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. US57060D1081 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. US58039P3055 McEwen Mining Inc. US60871R2094 Molson Coors Beverage Co. FI0009013296 Neste Oyj US6819191064 Omnicom Group Inc. US92556H2067 Paramount Global US7033951036 Patterson Companies Inc. IE00BLS09M33 Pentair PLC US69331C1080 PG & E Corp. US7234841010 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. US7374461041 Post Holdings Inc. NL0009739416 PostNL N.V. US6935061076 PPG Industries Inc. US7445731067 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. US7479065010 Quantum Corp. US74834L1008 Quest Diagnostics Inc. US74915M1009 Qurate Retail Inc. US76118Y1047 Resideo Technologies Inc. US8010561020 Sanmina Corp. US83192H1068 SmileDirectClub Inc. US8330341012 Snap-on Inc. CA7847301032 SSR Mining Inc. FI0009005961 Stora Enso Oyj US8793691069 Teleflex Inc. US4606901001 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. US6934751057 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. US89400J1079 TransUnion US89832Q1094 Truist Financial Corp. NL0010696654 uniQure N.V. US9113631090 United Rentals Inc. US9224171002 Veeco Instruments Inc. US92343X1000 Verint Systems Inc. US9255501051 Viavi Solutions Inc. US3848021040 W.W. Grainger Inc. US9616842061 Westwater Resources Inc. US9778521024 Wolfspeed Inc. US9855101062 Yellow Corp. US81752R1005 Seritage Growth Properties