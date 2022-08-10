The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 10.08.2022. Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 10.08.2022. ISIN Name IE00BD845X29 Adient PLC US0130911037 Albertsons Companies Inc. US02208R1068 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. US0236081024 Ameren Corp. US0427351004 Arrow Electronics Inc. US0495601058 Atmos Energy Corp. GB00BPQY8M80 Aviva PLC US05988J1034 Bandwidth Inc. US08975P1084 BigCommerce Holdings Inc. US0905722072 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. CA09228F1036 BlackBerry Ltd. CA0977518616 Bombardier Inc. US15189T1079 CenterPoint Energy Inc. NL0014040206 Centogene N.V. US1570851014 Cerus Corp. US1598641074 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. US22304C1009 Covetrus Inc. US25746U1097 Dominion Energy Inc. US2600031080 Dover Corp. US26441C2044 Duke Energy Corp. US26884L1098 EQT Corp. US2944291051 Equifax Inc. US30040W1080 Eversource Energy CA3039011026 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. US31620M1062 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. US33616C1009 First Republic Bank US3379321074 FirstEnergy Corp. US3383071012 Five9 Inc. US3390411052 FleetCor Technologies Inc. US35137L1052 Fox Corp. US3546131018 Franklin Resources Inc. US3563901046 Freedom Holding Corp. US3719011096 Gentex Corp. US3724601055 Genuine Parts Co. US3811191069 Golden Minerals Co. US3927091013 Green Brick Partners Inc. US40131M1099 Guardant Health Inc. US4180561072 Hasbro Inc. US4595061015 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. US46266C1053 IQVIA Holdings Inc. US45073V1089 ITT Inc. IE00BY7QL619 Johnson Controls International PLC US4837091010 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. US49338L1035 Keysight Technologies Inc. NL0000009827 Koninklijke DSM N.V. US50050N1037 Kontoor Brands Inc. US52603B1070 LendingTree Inc. US5261071071 Lennox International Inc. US5303073051 Liberty Broadband Corp. US5367971034 Lithia Motors Inc.