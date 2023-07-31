Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2023 - LU1459802754
30.07.23 21:27
Das Instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 The instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,4849 €
|10,5893 €
|-0,1044 €
|-0,99%
|28.07./21:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1459802754
|A2APA5
|13,24 €
|10,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,4849 €
|-0,99%
|28.07.23
|Stuttgart
|10,283 €
|-0,28%
|28.07.23
|Frankfurt
|10,463 €
|-0,77%
|28.07.23
|Berlin
|10,4555 €
|-1,26%
|28.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|10,398 €
|-1,38%
|28.07.23
= Realtime
