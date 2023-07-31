Erweiterte Funktionen



30.07.23 21:27
Das Instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 The instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,4849 € 10,5893 € -0,1044 € -0,99% 28.07./21:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1459802754 A2APA5 13,24 € 10,36 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,4849 € -0,99%  28.07.23
Stuttgart 10,283 € -0,28%  28.07.23
Frankfurt 10,463 € -0,77%  28.07.23
Berlin 10,4555 € -1,26%  28.07.23
Düsseldorf 10,398 € -1,38%  28.07.23
  = Realtime
