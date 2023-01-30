Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2023 - US8825081040




29.01.23 22:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
175,24 $ 174,10 $ 1,14 $ +0,65% 27.01./22:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 191,34 $ 144,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		162,68 € +1,78%  27.01.23
Düsseldorf 161,54 € +1,85%  27.01.23
Frankfurt 160,78 € +0,94%  27.01.23
AMEX 175,35 $ +0,86%  27.01.23
Xetra 160,54 € +0,84%  27.01.23
Nasdaq 175,24 $ +0,65%  27.01.23
NYSE 175,13 $ +0,62%  27.01.23
Stuttgart 158,18 € -1,00%  27.01.23
München 158,96 € -1,06%  27.01.23
Berlin 158,16 € -1,58%  27.01.23
Hamburg 158,20 € -1,69%  27.01.23
Hannover 158,20 € -1,69%  27.01.23
