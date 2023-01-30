Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2023
Finanztrends Video zu Texas Instruments
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|175,24 $
|174,10 $
|1,14 $
|+0,65%
|27.01./22:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|191,34 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|162,68 €
|+1,78%
|27.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|161,54 €
|+1,85%
|27.01.23
|Frankfurt
|160,78 €
|+0,94%
|27.01.23
|AMEX
|175,35 $
|+0,86%
|27.01.23
|Xetra
|160,54 €
|+0,84%
|27.01.23
|Nasdaq
|175,24 $
|+0,65%
|27.01.23
|NYSE
|175,13 $
|+0,62%
|27.01.23
|Stuttgart
|158,18 €
|-1,00%
|27.01.23
|München
|158,96 €
|-1,06%
|27.01.23
|Berlin
|158,16 €
|-1,58%
|27.01.23
|Hamburg
|158,20 €
|-1,69%
|27.01.23
|Hannover
|158,20 €
|-1,69%
|27.01.23
= Realtime
