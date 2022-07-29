Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Texas Instruments":
Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2022 - US8825081040
28.07.22 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Texas Instruments
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|175,75 $
|171,54 $
|4,21 $
|+2,45%
|29.07./00:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|202,25 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|172,10 €
|+2,48%
|28.07.22
|München
|170,52 €
|+4,79%
|28.07.22
|AMEX
|175,69 $
|+2,55%
|28.07.22
|NYSE
|175,79 $
|+2,54%
|28.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|172,28 €
|+2,52%
|28.07.22
|Nasdaq
|175,75 $
|+2,45%
|28.07.22
|Xetra
|169,58 €
|+2,28%
|28.07.22
|Frankfurt
|167,28 €
|+2,26%
|28.07.22
|Hamburg
|167,26 €
|+2,14%
|28.07.22
|Berlin
|166,74 €
|+1,94%
|28.07.22
|Hannover
|166,92 €
|+1,93%
|28.07.22
|Stuttgart
|167,26 €
|+1,03%
|28.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|44
|Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka.
|09.04.22
|5
|Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments
|20.04.09
|Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k.
|08.03.05
|11
|Texas Instruments - der nächst.
|22.10.02
|Texas Instruments wächst dank.
|13.06.02