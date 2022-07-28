Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2022 - US8825081040
27.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.07.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|171,54 $
|160,84 $
|10,70 $
|+6,65%
|28.07./01:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|202,25 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|168,24 €
|+5,77%
|27.07.22
|Nasdaq
|171,54 $
|+6,65%
|27.07.22
|NYSE
|171,44 $
|+6,58%
|27.07.22
|AMEX
|171,32 $
|+6,58%
|27.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|168,04 €
|+5,49%
|27.07.22
|Xetra
|165,80 €
|+3,75%
|27.07.22
|Hamburg
|163,76 €
|+3,03%
|27.07.22
|Hannover
|163,76 €
|+3,03%
|27.07.22
|Berlin
|163,56 €
|+2,96%
|27.07.22
|Stuttgart
|165,56 €
|+2,92%
|27.07.22
|Frankfurt
|163,58 €
|+2,37%
|27.07.22
|München
|162,72 €
|+1,80%
|27.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
