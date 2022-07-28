Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.07.2022 - US8825081040




27.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 29.07.2022 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
171,54 $ 160,84 $ 10,70 $ +6,65% 28.07./01:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 202,25 $ 144,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		168,24 € +5,77%  27.07.22
Nasdaq 171,54 $ +6,65%  27.07.22
NYSE 171,44 $ +6,58%  27.07.22
AMEX 171,32 $ +6,58%  27.07.22
Düsseldorf 168,04 € +5,49%  27.07.22
Xetra 165,80 € +3,75%  27.07.22
Hamburg 163,76 € +3,03%  27.07.22
Hannover 163,76 € +3,03%  27.07.22
Berlin 163,56 € +2,96%  27.07.22
Stuttgart 165,56 € +2,92%  27.07.22
Frankfurt 163,58 € +2,37%  27.07.22
München 162,72 € +1,80%  27.07.22
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
44 Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka. 09.04.22
5 Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments 20.04.09
  Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k. 08.03.05
11 Texas Instruments - der nächst. 22.10.02
  Texas Instruments wächst dank. 13.06.02
