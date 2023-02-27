Erweiterte Funktionen



Zelira Therapeutics - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2023 - US9078181081




26.02.23 23:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UNP US9078181081 UNION PAC. DL 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.02.2023 The instrument UNP US9078181081 UNION PAC. DL 2,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,72841 $ 0,7456 $ -0,0172 $ -2,31% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ZLD1 A2AS5H 2,89 $ 0,085 $
Werte im Artikel
194,02 plus
+0,36%
0,73 minus
-2,31%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,67 € -6,29%  16.01.23
Stuttgart 0,695 € +5,30%  24.02.23
Frankfurt 0,69 € +4,55%  24.02.23
Berlin 0,71 € +2,16%  24.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,72841 $ -2,31%  24.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock landet Volltreffer - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
61 Australischer Cannabis Wert 21.06.21
14 Gewinnen mit Gleneagle Gold 23.09.09
14 Gleneagle Gold beginnt Abbau 09.07.07
  gleneagle!!Was ist hier los? o. . 29.05.06
5 Gleneagle Gold 21.04.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...