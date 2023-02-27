Erweiterte Funktionen
Zelira Therapeutics - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2023 - US9078181081
26.02.23 23:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UNP US9078181081 UNION PAC. DL 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.02.2023 The instrument UNP US9078181081 UNION PAC. DL 2,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,72841 $
|0,7456 $
|-0,0172 $
|-2,31%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ZLD1
|A2AS5H
|2,89 $
|0,085 $
Werte im Artikel
194,02
+0,36%
0,73
-2,31%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,67 €
|-6,29%
|16.01.23
|Stuttgart
|0,695 €
|+5,30%
|24.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,69 €
|+4,55%
|24.02.23
|Berlin
|0,71 €
|+2,16%
|24.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,72841 $
|-2,31%
|24.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
