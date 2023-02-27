Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument ELAA US5184391044 ESTEE LAUDER COS A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.02.2023 The instrument ELAA US5184391044 ESTEE LAUDER COS A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
242,72 $ 249,66 $ -6,94 $ -2,78% 24.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5184391044 897933 300,70 $ 186,54 $
Tradegate (RT) 		230,20 € -2,25%  24.02.23
Berlin 234,55 € +0,11%  24.02.23
München 234,45 € +0,06%  24.02.23
Stuttgart 232,10 € -0,94%  24.02.23
Frankfurt 229,70 € -1,96%  24.02.23
Xetra 231,05 € -2,04%  24.02.23
Düsseldorf 229,85 € -2,23%  24.02.23
NYSE 242,72 $ -2,78%  24.02.23
Nasdaq 242,63 $ -2,83%  24.02.23
AMEX 242,74 $ -2,83%  24.02.23
