Estee Lauder Companies - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.02.2023 - US5184391044
26.02.23 23:10
Das Instrument ELAA US5184391044 ESTEE LAUDER COS A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.02.2023 The instrument ELAA US5184391044 ESTEE LAUDER COS A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|242,72 $
|249,66 $
|-6,94 $
|-2,78%
|24.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5184391044
|897933
|300,70 $
|186,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|230,20 €
|-2,25%
|24.02.23
|Berlin
|234,55 €
|+0,11%
|24.02.23
|München
|234,45 €
|+0,06%
|24.02.23
|Stuttgart
|232,10 €
|-0,94%
|24.02.23
|Frankfurt
|229,70 €
|-1,96%
|24.02.23
|Xetra
|231,05 €
|-2,04%
|24.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|229,85 €
|-2,23%
|24.02.23
|NYSE
|242,72 $
|-2,78%
|24.02.23
|Nasdaq
|242,63 $
|-2,83%
|24.02.23
|AMEX
|242,74 $
|-2,83%
|24.02.23
