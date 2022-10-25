Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - US3119001044
25.10.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,79 $
|46,09 $
|0,70 $
|+1,52%
|25.10./01:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,565 €
|+1,78%
|24.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|47,48 €
|+2,65%
|24.10.22
|Xetra
|47,185 €
|+2,11%
|24.10.22
|Nasdaq
|46,79 $
|+1,52%
|24.10.22
|NYSE
|46,795 $
|+1,51%
|24.10.22
|AMEX
|46,73 $
|+1,29%
|24.10.22
|Hamburg
|46,745 €
|+1,00%
|24.10.22
|Hannover
|46,745 €
|+1,00%
|24.10.22
|Stuttgart
|46,69 €
|+0,95%
|24.10.22
|Frankfurt
|46,70 €
|+0,87%
|24.10.22
|München
|46,755 €
|+0,75%
|24.10.22
|Berlin
|46,615 €
|+0,66%
|24.10.22
