Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2022 - US3119001044




25.10.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2022

Aktuell
Wegweisende News - Erstklassige Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,79 $ 46,09 $ 0,70 $ +1,52% 25.10./01:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 64,72 $ 43,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,565 € +1,78%  24.10.22
Düsseldorf 47,48 € +2,65%  24.10.22
Xetra 47,185 € +2,11%  24.10.22
Nasdaq 46,79 $ +1,52%  24.10.22
NYSE 46,795 $ +1,51%  24.10.22
AMEX 46,73 $ +1,29%  24.10.22
Hamburg 46,745 € +1,00%  24.10.22
Hannover 46,745 € +1,00%  24.10.22
Stuttgart 46,69 € +0,95%  24.10.22
Frankfurt 46,70 € +0,87%  24.10.22
München 46,755 € +0,75%  24.10.22
Berlin 46,615 € +0,66%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Sensationelle Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32 Fastenal 19.10.22
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...