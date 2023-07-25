Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2023 - US3119001044




24.07.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2023

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,42 $ 58,14 $ 0,28 $ +0,48% 25.07./01:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 59,40 $ 43,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,85 € +1,13%  24.07.23
Stuttgart 52,76 € +0,74%  24.07.23
NYSE 58,42 $ +0,49%  24.07.23
Nasdaq 58,42 $ +0,48%  24.07.23
Hamburg 52,17 € +0,46%  24.07.23
Hannover 52,17 € +0,46%  24.07.23
Düsseldorf 52,50 € +0,44%  24.07.23
München 52,15 € +0,42%  24.07.23
Frankfurt 52,14 € +0,39%  24.07.23
AMEX 58,335 $ +0,27%  24.07.23
Berlin 52,11 € +0,19%  24.07.23
Xetra 52,22 € -0,42%  24.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Krebs erfolgreich geheilt - Klinische Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen. 202% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
35 Fastenal 13.07.23
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...