Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.07.2022 - US3119001044
24.07.22 21:38
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.07.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,46 $
|48,76 $
|-0,30 $
|-0,62%
|22.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|45,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,315 €
|-0,90%
|22.07.22
|Stuttgart
|47,90 €
|+0,85%
|22.07.22
|Xetra
|47,97 €
|+0,69%
|22.07.22
|Hamburg
|47,69 €
|+0,54%
|22.07.22
|Hannover
|47,69 €
|+0,54%
|22.07.22
|Berlin
|47,69 €
|+0,51%
|22.07.22
|Frankfurt
|47,675 €
|+0,47%
|22.07.22
|München
|47,66 €
|+0,47%
|22.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|47,50 €
|-0,05%
|22.07.22
|NYSE
|48,47 $
|-0,55%
|22.07.22
|Nasdaq
|48,46 $
|-0,62%
|22.07.22
|AMEX
|48,44 $
|-0,62%
|22.07.22
= Realtime
