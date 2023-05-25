Erweiterte Funktionen
Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.05.2023 - US98419M1009
25.05.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.05.2023 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,06 $
|101,06 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|118,41 $
|72,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|93,92 €
|-2,83%
|24.05.23
|Hannover
|96,54 €
|+0,25%
|24.05.23
|München
|97,02 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|NYSE
|101,06 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|101,07 $
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Berlin
|96,00 €
|-0,23%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart
|95,20 €
|-1,77%
|24.05.23
|Frankfurt
|94,98 €
|-2,12%
|24.05.23
|Xetra
|95,26 €
|-2,80%
|24.05.23
|AMEX
|101,11 $
|-2,88%
|24.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|94,00 €
|-3,47%
|24.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|131
|Wasser - Der Megatrend
|04.05.23