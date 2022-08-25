Erweiterte Funktionen
BCHetc - ETC Group Physical . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.08.2022 - US43300A2033
24.08.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HI91 US43300A2033 HILTON WORLD.HDGS DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.08.2022 The instrument HI91 US43300A2033 HILTON WORLD.HDGS DL -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,3011 €
|1,288 €
|0,0131 €
|+1,02%
|24.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3GTBU5
|A3GTBU
|6,24 €
|0,93 €
Werte im Artikel
23,04
+7,16%
4,63
+6,28%
4,12
+4,89%
7,08
+4,75%
5,15
+3,97%
1,61
+2,48%
4,79
+2,42%
16,81
+2,23%
16,38
+1,94%
1,64
+1,87%
18,60
+1,86%
1,30
+1,02%
2,30
+0,97%
1,89
+0,90%
17,25
+0,87%
7,56
+0,84%
133,30
+0,77%
5,59
+0,65%
20,69
+0,51%
3,54
+0,44%
7,56
+0,42%
2,12
+0,42%
2,73
+0,05%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,1608 €
|-9,88%
|24.08.22
|Berlin
|1,304 €
|+1,24%
|24.08.22
|Xetra
|1,3011 €
|+1,02%
|24.08.22
|München
|1,2974 €
|+0,60%
|24.08.22
|Frankfurt
|1,2806 €
|+0,14%
|24.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,3116 €
|-1,35%
|24.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,3098 €
|-1,41%
|24.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.