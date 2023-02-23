Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.02.2023 - US8923561067
23.02.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.02.2023 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.02.2023
Finanztrends Video zu Tractor Supply Company
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|232,81 $
|234,04 $
|-1,23 $
|-0,53%
|22.02./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|241,39 $
|166,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|220,60 €
|+0,34%
|22.02.23
|Frankfurt
|219,80 €
|+0,34%
|22.02.23
|Xetra
|220,55 €
|+0,27%
|22.02.23
|München
|221,90 €
|-0,25%
|22.02.23
|Nasdaq
|232,81 $
|-0,53%
|22.02.23
|NYSE
|232,65 $
|-0,59%
|22.02.23
|AMEX
|232,58 $
|-0,63%
|22.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|218,35 €
|-0,68%
|22.02.23
|Berlin
|217,95 €
|-1,51%
|22.02.23
|Stuttgart
|217,25 €
|-1,52%
|22.02.23
|Hamburg
|218,00 €
|-1,69%
|22.02.23
|Hannover
|218,00 €
|-1,69%
|22.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|Ein Wert zum VERLIEBEN!
|22.07.22
|Teste gerade "Investor's Busine.
|15.09.03
|1
|@Eskimato / Wichtig für Trac.
|11.08.02