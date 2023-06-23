Erweiterte Funktionen
Lang & Schwarz - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.06.2023 - DE000LS1LUS9
22.06.23 23:54
Das Instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.06.2023 The instrument LUS1 DE000LS1LUS9 LANG + SCHWARZ AG NA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,40 €
|10,05 €
|0,35 €
|+3,48%
|22.06./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LS1LUS9
|LS1LUS
|16,10 €
|8,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|10,35 €
|+1,97%
|22.06.23
|Xetra
|10,40 €
|+3,48%
|22.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|10,15 €
|+1,50%
|22.06.23
|Stuttgart
|10,20 €
|+1,49%
|22.06.23
|Berlin
|10,05 €
|0,00%
|22.06.23
|München
|10,05 €
|-2,43%
|22.06.23
|Frankfurt
|10,05 €
|-2,90%
|22.06.23
