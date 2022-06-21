Erweiterte Funktionen



Eurocommercial Properties - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2022 - DE000A0JK2A8




21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.06.2022 The instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2022

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung? Exorbitante Kursrallye voraus
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & CO KGaA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,28 € 20,60 € 0,68 € +3,30% 20.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0015000K93 A3CZHN 228,00 € 16,86 €
Werte im Artikel
21,28 plus
+3,30%
23,62 plus
+1,81%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,12 € +11,25%  09.06.22
Frankfurt 21,28 € +3,30%  20.06.22
Berlin 21,68 € +0,74%  20.06.22
Düsseldorf 21,54 € +0,65%  20.06.22
Stuttgart 21,32 € +0,19%  20.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massive Kursrallye voraus. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...