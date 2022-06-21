Erweiterte Funktionen
Eurocommercial Properties - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.06.2022 - DE000A0JK2A8
21.06.22 00:00
Das Instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.06.2022 The instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,28 €
|20,60 €
|0,68 €
|+3,30%
|20.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0015000K93
|A3CZHN
|228,00 €
|16,86 €
21,28
+3,30%
23,62
+1,81%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,12 €
|+11,25%
|09.06.22
|Frankfurt
|21,28 €
|+3,30%
|20.06.22
|Berlin
|21,68 €
|+0,74%
|20.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|21,54 €
|+0,65%
|20.06.22
|Stuttgart
|21,32 €
|+0,19%
|20.06.22
