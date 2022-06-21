Finanztrends Video zu Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & CO KGaA



mehr >

Das Instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.06.2022 The instrument AR4 DE000A0JK2A8 AURELIUS EQ.OPP. O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.06.2022