Erweiterte Funktionen



MeVis Medical Solutions - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.03.2023 - DE000A0LBFE4




22.03.23 00:36
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2023 The instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,80 € 36,20 € -0,40 € -1,10% 21.03./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0LBFE4 A0LBFE 37,20 € 31,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		36,40 € +1,68%  20.03.23
München 35,00 € +1,16%  21.03.23
Frankfurt 35,80 € 0,00%  21.03.23
Berlin 35,80 € 0,00%  21.03.23
Xetra 35,80 € -1,10%  21.03.23
Düsseldorf 35,20 € -1,12%  21.03.23
Stuttgart 35,40 € -1,12%  21.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
195 Mevis 25.04.21
55 MeVis Medical Solutions AG 10.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...