Erweiterte Funktionen
MeVis Medical Solutions - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.03.2023 - DE000A0LBFE4
22.03.23 00:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.03.2023 The instrument M3V DE000A0LBFE4 MEVIS MEDICAL SOL.NA O.N. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,80 €
|36,20 €
|-0,40 €
|-1,10%
|21.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0LBFE4
|A0LBFE
|37,20 €
|31,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,40 €
|+1,68%
|20.03.23
|München
|35,00 €
|+1,16%
|21.03.23
|Frankfurt
|35,80 €
|0,00%
|21.03.23
|Berlin
|35,80 €
|0,00%
|21.03.23
|Xetra
|35,80 €
|-1,10%
|21.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|35,20 €
|-1,12%
|21.03.23
|Stuttgart
|35,40 €
|-1,12%
|21.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|195
|Mevis
|25.04.21
|55
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|10.04.15