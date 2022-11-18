Erweiterte Funktionen



Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.11.2022 - US98419M1009




18.11.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.11.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.11.2022

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 422% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
110,79 $ 110,79 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98419M1009 A1JMBU 131,30 $ 72,14 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		106,58 € -1,42%  17.11.22
München 108,04 € +0,33%  17.11.22
Hannover 107,86 € +0,22%  17.11.22
NYSE 110,79 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 110,765 $ 0,00%  17.11.22
Berlin 106,84 € -0,65%  17.11.22
Stuttgart 108,02 € -0,74%  17.11.22
Xetra 106,48 € -1,55%  17.11.22
Düsseldorf 106,40 € -1,70%  17.11.22
Frankfurt 107,06 € -1,76%  17.11.22
AMEX 109,77 $ -2,37%  17.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute massiver Kursschub: Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt diese 623% Uran-Aktie kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
119 Wasser - Der Megatrend 10.08.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...