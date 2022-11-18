Erweiterte Funktionen
Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 21.11.2022 - US98419M1009
18.11.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.11.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,79 $
|110,79 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|131,30 $
|72,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|106,58 €
|-1,42%
|17.11.22
|München
|108,04 €
|+0,33%
|17.11.22
|Hannover
|107,86 €
|+0,22%
|17.11.22
|NYSE
|110,79 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|110,765 $
|0,00%
|17.11.22
|Berlin
|106,84 €
|-0,65%
|17.11.22
|Stuttgart
|108,02 €
|-0,74%
|17.11.22
|Xetra
|106,48 €
|-1,55%
|17.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|106,40 €
|-1,70%
|17.11.22
|Frankfurt
|107,06 €
|-1,76%
|17.11.22
|AMEX
|109,77 $
|-2,37%
|17.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|119
|Wasser - Der Megatrend
|10.08.22