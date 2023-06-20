Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2023 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,65 €
|39,55 €
|1,10 €
|+2,78%
|19.06./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT000000STR1
|A0M23V
|41,95 €
|36,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,65 €
|+2,78%
|19.06.23
|Xetra
|40,45 €
|+2,66%
|19.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|40,30 €
|+2,28%
|19.06.23
|Frankfurt
|39,85 €
|+1,27%
|19.06.23
|Stuttgart
|39,95 €
|+1,27%
|19.06.23
|Hamburg
|39,30 €
|-1,63%
|19.06.23
|Hannover
|39,30 €
|-1,63%
|19.06.23
|München
|39,60 €
|-1,74%
|19.06.23
|Berlin
|39,00 €
|-2,26%
|19.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
