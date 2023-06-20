Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2023 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023