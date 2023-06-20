Erweiterte Funktionen



20.06.23 00:09
Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 21.06.2023 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 20.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 21.06.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,65 € 39,55 € 1,10 € +2,78% 19.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT000000STR1 A0M23V 41,95 € 36,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,65 € +2,78%  19.06.23
Xetra 40,45 € +2,66%  19.06.23
Düsseldorf 40,30 € +2,28%  19.06.23
Frankfurt 39,85 € +1,27%  19.06.23
Stuttgart 39,95 € +1,27%  19.06.23
Hamburg 39,30 € -1,63%  19.06.23
Hannover 39,30 € -1,63%  19.06.23
München 39,60 € -1,74%  19.06.23
Berlin 39,00 € -2,26%  19.06.23
  = Realtime
