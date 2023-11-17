Erweiterte Funktionen
Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2023 - US98419M1009
17.11.23 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2023 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,26 $
|101,26 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|118,41 $
|87,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|93,30 €
|+0,91%
|16.11.23
|Stuttgart
|93,20 €
|+0,56%
|16.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|93,02 €
|+0,50%
|16.11.23
|AMEX
|101,21 $
|+0,40%
|16.11.23
|NYSE
|101,26 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|101,29 $
|0,00%
|16.11.23
|Xetra
|93,14 €
|-0,26%
|16.11.23
|München
|92,76 €
|-0,32%
|16.11.23
|Hannover
|92,26 €
|-0,77%
|16.11.23
|Frankfurt
|93,04 €
|-0,85%
|16.11.23
|Berlin
|92,20 €
|-0,88%
|16.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|136
|Wasser - Der Megatrend
|06.11.23