Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2023 - US98419M1009




17.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.11.2023 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,26 $ 101,26 $ -   $ 0,00% 16.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98419M1009 A1JMBU 118,41 $ 87,59 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		93,30 € +0,91%  16.11.23
Stuttgart 93,20 € +0,56%  16.11.23
Düsseldorf 93,02 € +0,50%  16.11.23
AMEX 101,21 $ +0,40%  16.11.23
NYSE 101,26 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 101,29 $ 0,00%  16.11.23
Xetra 93,14 € -0,26%  16.11.23
München 92,76 € -0,32%  16.11.23
Hannover 92,26 € -0,77%  16.11.23
Frankfurt 93,04 € -0,85%  16.11.23
Berlin 92,20 € -0,88%  16.11.23
  = Realtime
