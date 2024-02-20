Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 20.02.2024 The instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
134,55 $ 135,40 $ -0,85 $ -0,63% 16.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9884981013 909190 143,24 $ 115,61 $
Tradegate (RT) 		125,30 € +0,36%  19.02.24
Stuttgart 124,45 € -0,20%  19.02.24
Hamburg 124,55 € -0,32%  19.02.24
Hannover 124,50 € -0,36%  19.02.24
Xetra 124,95 € -0,44%  19.02.24
AMEX 134,63 $ -0,50%  16.02.24
Düsseldorf 124,50 € -0,56%  19.02.24
München 124,55 € -0,56%  19.02.24
Frankfurt 124,55 € -0,60%  19.02.24
Berlin 124,55 € -0,60%  19.02.24
NYSE 134,55 $ -0,63%  16.02.24
Nasdaq 134,55 $ -0,63%  16.02.24
