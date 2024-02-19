Erweiterte Funktionen
Yum! Brands Inc. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - US9884981013
19.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument TGR US9884981013 YUM BRANDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|134,55 $
|135,40 $
|-0,85 $
|-0,63%
|16.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9884981013
|909190
|143,24 $
|115,61 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|126,05 €
|+0,24%
|16.02.24
|Hannover
|124,95 €
|+0,85%
|16.02.24
|Frankfurt
|125,30 €
|+0,76%
|16.02.24
|Berlin
|125,30 €
|+0,76%
|16.02.24
|München
|125,25 €
|+0,72%
|16.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|125,20 €
|+0,68%
|16.02.24
|Hamburg
|124,95 €
|+0,44%
|16.02.24
|Xetra
|125,50 €
|-0,04%
|16.02.24
|Stuttgart
|124,70 €
|-0,24%
|16.02.24
|AMEX
|134,63 $
|-0,50%
|16.02.24
|NYSE
|134,55 $
|-0,63%
|16.02.24
|Nasdaq
|134,55 $
|-0,63%
|16.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|25
|Yum! Brands - besser als McD.
|09.02.23
|47
|Yum Yum - Fast Food im steil.
|25.04.21
|4
|Hygieneskandal bei Yum Brands
|15.04.10