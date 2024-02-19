Erweiterte Funktionen



Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - US98419M1009




19.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: FDA-Annahme von Medikamenten-Antrag sorgt für Durchbruch
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 270% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
123,79 $ 124,42 $ -0,63 $ -0,51% 16.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98419M1009 A1JMBU 125,00 $ 87,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		114,80 € -0,61%  16.02.24
Xetra 115,45 € +0,17%  16.02.24
München 115,65 € 0,00%  16.02.24
Hannover 115,40 € -0,09%  16.02.24
Stuttgart 114,95 € -0,09%  16.02.24
Frankfurt 115,35 € -0,13%  16.02.24
Düsseldorf 115,10 € -0,26%  16.02.24
AMEX 124,32 $ -0,39%  16.02.24
Berlin 115,20 € -0,43%  16.02.24
NYSE 123,79 $ -0,51%  16.02.24
Nasdaq 123,77 $ -0,51%  16.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 343% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
140 Wasser - Der Megatrend 06.02.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...