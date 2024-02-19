Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024