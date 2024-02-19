Erweiterte Funktionen
Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - US98419M1009
19.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.02.2024 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|123,79 $
|124,42 $
|-0,63 $
|-0,51%
|16.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|125,00 $
|87,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,80 €
|-0,61%
|16.02.24
|Xetra
|115,45 €
|+0,17%
|16.02.24
|München
|115,65 €
|0,00%
|16.02.24
|Hannover
|115,40 €
|-0,09%
|16.02.24
|Stuttgart
|114,95 €
|-0,09%
|16.02.24
|Frankfurt
|115,35 €
|-0,13%
|16.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|115,10 €
|-0,26%
|16.02.24
|AMEX
|124,32 $
|-0,39%
|16.02.24
|Berlin
|115,20 €
|-0,43%
|16.02.24
|NYSE
|123,79 $
|-0,51%
|16.02.24
|Nasdaq
|123,77 $
|-0,51%
|16.02.24
