Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2022 - US8923561067
17.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 18.11.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Tractor Supply Company
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|219,10 $
|219,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.11./01:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|241,39 $
|166,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|211,25 €
|+1,12%
|16.11.22
|AMEX
|219,19 $
|+2,29%
|16.11.22
|Frankfurt
|209,65 €
|+2,07%
|16.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|211,10 €
|+1,56%
|16.11.22
|NYSE
|219,11 $
|+1,36%
|16.11.22
|Stuttgart
|206,70 €
|+0,88%
|16.11.22
|Xetra
|207,70 €
|+0,70%
|16.11.22
|Hamburg
|206,65 €
|+0,46%
|16.11.22
|Hannover
|206,65 €
|+0,46%
|16.11.22
|München
|206,70 €
|+0,46%
|16.11.22
|Berlin
|206,45 €
|+0,44%
|16.11.22
|Nasdaq
|219,10 $
|0,00%
|16.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
