Wheaton Precious Metals - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2022 - CA9628791027




18.11.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,51 $ 36,51 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 51,90 $ 28,63 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,94 € -2,40%  17.11.22
NYSE 36,51 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 36,52 $ 0,00%  17.11.22
Berlin 35,49 € -0,85%  17.11.22
Hamburg 35,305 € -1,37%  17.11.22
Hannover 35,305 € -1,37%  17.11.22
Düsseldorf 35,30 € -1,38%  17.11.22
Stuttgart 35,085 € -1,78%  17.11.22
AMEX 36,50 $ -1,86%  17.11.22
Frankfurt 35,085 € -1,92%  17.11.22
Xetra 35,11 € -1,97%  17.11.22
München 35,105 € -3,16%  17.11.22
  = Realtime
