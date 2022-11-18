Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":
Wheaton Precious Metals - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 18.11.2022 - CA9628791027
18.11.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,51 $
|36,51 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|51,90 $
|28,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,94 €
|-2,40%
|17.11.22
|NYSE
|36,51 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|36,52 $
|0,00%
|17.11.22
|Berlin
|35,49 €
|-0,85%
|17.11.22
|Hamburg
|35,305 €
|-1,37%
|17.11.22
|Hannover
|35,305 €
|-1,37%
|17.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|35,30 €
|-1,38%
|17.11.22
|Stuttgart
|35,085 €
|-1,78%
|17.11.22
|AMEX
|36,50 $
|-1,86%
|17.11.22
|Frankfurt
|35,085 €
|-1,92%
|17.11.22
|Xetra
|35,11 €
|-1,97%
|17.11.22
|München
|35,105 €
|-3,16%
|17.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Wheaton Precious Metals : tec.
|18.07.22
|140
|SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc.
|25.04.21
|58
|WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL.
|24.04.21
|6
|Silber
|27.03.11