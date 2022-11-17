Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00BZ048579
17.11.22 01:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2022 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,7406 €
|4,7449 €
|-0,0043 €
|-0,09%
|16.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ048579
|A2DS7Y
|5,13 €
|4,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,7252 €
|-0,67%
|16.11.22
|Frankfurt
|4,7313 €
|+0,44%
|16.11.22
|München
|4,7517 €
|0,00%
|16.11.22
|Xetra
|4,7406 €
|-0,09%
|16.11.22
|Berlin
|4,7513 €
|-0,48%
|16.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,7092 €
|-0,67%
|16.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,7116 €
|-0,68%
|16.11.22
