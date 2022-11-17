Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - IE00BZ048579




17.11.22 01:59
Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.11.2022 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,7406 € 4,7449 € -0,0043 € -0,09% 16.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BZ048579 A2DS7Y 5,13 € 4,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,7252 € -0,67%  16.11.22
Frankfurt 4,7313 € +0,44%  16.11.22
München 4,7517 € 0,00%  16.11.22
Xetra 4,7406 € -0,09%  16.11.22
Berlin 4,7513 € -0,48%  16.11.22
Düsseldorf 4,7092 € -0,67%  16.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 4,7116 € -0,68%  16.11.22
  = Realtime
