GSK plc - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - GB00BN7SWP63




16.11.22 01:00
Das Instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,72 € 15,76 € -0,04 € -0,25% 15.11./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BN7SWP63 A3DMB5 22,60 € 14,72 €
Tradegate (RT) 		15,70 € -0,13%  15.11.22
Hannover 15,82 € +2,73%  15.11.22
Hamburg 15,72 € +1,29%  15.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,80 $ +1,09%  15.11.22
Berlin 15,78 € +0,25%  15.11.22
Frankfurt 15,78 € 0,00%  15.11.22
Düsseldorf 15,78 € -0,13%  15.11.22
Xetra 15,72 € -0,25%  15.11.22
München 15,82 € -0,38%  15.11.22
Stuttgart 15,66 € -0,89%  15.11.22
