Das Instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022