GSK plc - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.11.2022 - GB00BN7SWP63
16.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.11.2022 The instrument GS71 GB00BN7SWP63 GSK PLC LS-,3125 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,72 €
|15,76 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,25%
|15.11./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BN7SWP63
|A3DMB5
|22,60 €
|14,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,70 €
|-0,13%
|15.11.22
|Hannover
|15,82 €
|+2,73%
|15.11.22
|Hamburg
|15,72 €
|+1,29%
|15.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,80 $
|+1,09%
|15.11.22
|Berlin
|15,78 €
|+0,25%
|15.11.22
|Frankfurt
|15,78 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|15,78 €
|-0,13%
|15.11.22
|Xetra
|15,72 €
|-0,25%
|15.11.22
|München
|15,82 €
|-0,38%
|15.11.22
|Stuttgart
|15,66 €
|-0,89%
|15.11.22
= Realtime
