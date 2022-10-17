Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.10.2022 - DE000A0F5UH1




16.10.22 21:24
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2022 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,745 € 26,705 € 0,04 € +0,15% 14.10./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0F5UH1 A0F5UH 30,57 € 26,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		26,42 € +1,07%  13.10.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,78 € -0,56%  14.10.22
Hamburg 27,01 € +2,10%  14.10.22
Xetra 26,745 € +0,15%  14.10.22
München 26,76 € 0,00%  14.10.22
Frankfurt 26,545 € -0,26%  14.10.22
Düsseldorf 26,54 € -1,03%  14.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 26,515 € -1,21%  14.10.22
Berlin 26,605 € -1,44%  14.10.22
  = Realtime
