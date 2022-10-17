Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.10.2022 - DE000A0F5UH1
16.10.22 21:24
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.10.2022 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,745 €
|26,705 €
|0,04 €
|+0,15%
|14.10./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|30,57 €
|26,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,42 €
|+1,07%
|13.10.22
|
|26,78 €
|-0,56%
|14.10.22
|Hamburg
|27,01 €
|+2,10%
|14.10.22
|Xetra
|26,745 €
|+0,15%
|14.10.22
|München
|26,76 €
|0,00%
|14.10.22
|Frankfurt
|26,545 €
|-0,26%
|14.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|26,54 €
|-1,03%
|14.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|26,515 €
|-1,21%
|14.10.22
|Berlin
|26,605 €
|-1,44%
|14.10.22
