iShares STOXX Europe 600 Fo. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.07.2023 - DE000A0H08H3
13.07.23 23:52
Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.07.2023 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,15 €
|76,24 €
|0,91 €
|+1,19%
|13.07./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08H3
|A0H08H
|83,27 €
|70,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,15 €
|+1,19%
|13.07.23
|Berlin
|77,00 €
|+1,28%
|13.07.23
|Frankfurt
|76,97 €
|+1,16%
|13.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|76,98 €
|+1,14%
|13.07.23
|München
|77,01 €
|+1,09%
|13.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|76,89 €
|+0,99%
|13.07.23
|Hamburg
|76,67 €
|+0,89%
|13.07.23
|Hannover
|76,56 €
|+0,62%
|13.07.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|75,64 €
|+0,60%
|12.07.23
