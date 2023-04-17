Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.04.2023 - DE000A0H08N1
16.04.23 21:23
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,08 €
|108,16 €
|0,92 €
|+0,85%
|14.04./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|109,10 €
|82,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,82 €
|+0,41%
|14.04.23
|Berlin
|108,76 €
|+2,35%
|14.04.23
|Frankfurt
|108,62 €
|+2,14%
|14.04.23
|Hannover
|108,62 €
|+1,15%
|14.04.23
|Xetra
|109,08 €
|+0,85%
|14.04.23
|Hamburg
|108,58 €
|+0,82%
|14.04.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|107,78 €
|+0,81%
|14.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|108,86 €
|+0,78%
|14.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|108,86 €
|+0,65%
|14.04.23
