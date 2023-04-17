Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.04.2023 - DE000A0H08N1




16.04.23 21:23
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,08 € 108,16 € 0,92 € +0,85% 14.04./17:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 109,10 € 82,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		108,82 € +0,41%  14.04.23
Berlin 108,76 € +2,35%  14.04.23
Frankfurt 108,62 € +2,14%  14.04.23
Hannover 108,62 € +1,15%  14.04.23
Xetra 109,08 € +0,85%  14.04.23
Hamburg 108,58 € +0,82%  14.04.23
Fondsgesellschaft 107,78 € +0,81%  14.04.23
Düsseldorf 108,86 € +0,78%  14.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 108,86 € +0,65%  14.04.23
  = Realtime
