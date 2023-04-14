Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.04.2023 - DE000A0H08N1
13.04.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,16 €
|105,60 €
|2,56 €
|+2,42%
|13.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|108,16 €
|82,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,00 €
|+2,29%
|13.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|108,02 €
|+3,15%
|13.04.23
|Xetra
|108,16 €
|+2,42%
|13.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|108,16 €
|+1,73%
|13.04.23
|Hamburg
|107,70 €
|+1,51%
|13.04.23
|Hannover
|107,38 €
|+1,32%
|13.04.23
|Frankfurt
|106,34 €
|+0,62%
|13.04.23
|Berlin
|106,26 €
|+0,23%
|13.04.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|104,44 €
|-0,56%
|12.04.23
