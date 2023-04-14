Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023