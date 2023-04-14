Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Fo. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.04.2023 - DE000A0H08H3
13.04.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,91 €
|80,21 €
|-0,30 €
|-0,37%
|13.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08H3
|A0H08H
|83,93 €
|70,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,81 €
|-0,51%
|13.04.23
|Frankfurt
|80,20 €
|+0,17%
|13.04.23
|Hamburg
|80,05 €
|+0,02%
|13.04.23
|München
|80,30 €
|0,00%
|13.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|80,09 €
|0,00%
|13.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|80,15 €
|-0,05%
|13.04.23
|Berlin
|80,26 €
|-0,14%
|13.04.23
|Hannover
|80,03 €
|-0,24%
|13.04.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|79,42 €
|-0,31%
|12.04.23
|Xetra
|79,91 €
|-0,37%
|13.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
