13.04.23 23:46
Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.04.2023 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.04.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
79,91 € 80,21 € -0,30 € -0,37% 13.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08H3 A0H08H 83,93 € 70,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,81 € -0,51%  13.04.23
Frankfurt 80,20 € +0,17%  13.04.23
Hamburg 80,05 € +0,02%  13.04.23
München 80,30 € 0,00%  13.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 80,09 € 0,00%  13.04.23
Düsseldorf 80,15 € -0,05%  13.04.23
Berlin 80,26 € -0,14%  13.04.23
Hannover 80,03 € -0,24%  13.04.23
Fondsgesellschaft 79,42 € -0,31%  12.04.23
Xetra 79,91 € -0,37%  13.04.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
Antw. Thema Zeit
  DE000A0H08H3 - iShares STO. 28.08.21
