iShares MSCI World Islamic UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B27YCN58




15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument IUSD IE00B27YCN58 ISHSII-MSCI WLD ISL.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2023 The instrument IUSD IE00B27YCN58 ISHSII-MSCI WLD ISL.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,165 € 40,595 € 0,57 € +1,40% 14.11./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B27YCN58 A0NA46 42,46 € 35,52 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,165 € +1,40%  14.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 43,2901 $ +0,87%  10.11.23
Frankfurt 40,835 € +0,75%  14.11.23
München 40,54 € +0,50%  14.11.23
Berlin 40,86 € +0,49%  14.11.23
Düsseldorf 40,685 € +0,38%  14.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 40,63 € +0,31%  14.11.23
  = Realtime
