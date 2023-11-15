Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI World Islamic UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B27YCN58
15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument IUSD IE00B27YCN58 ISHSII-MSCI WLD ISL.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2023 The instrument IUSD IE00B27YCN58 ISHSII-MSCI WLD ISL.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,165 €
|40,595 €
|0,57 €
|+1,40%
|14.11./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B27YCN58
|A0NA46
|42,46 €
|35,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,165 €
|+1,40%
|14.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|43,2901 $
|+0,87%
|10.11.23
|Frankfurt
|40,835 €
|+0,75%
|14.11.23
|München
|40,54 €
|+0,50%
|14.11.23
|Berlin
|40,86 €
|+0,49%
|14.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|40,685 €
|+0,38%
|14.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|40,63 €
|+0,31%
|14.11.23
= Realtime
