iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B1XNHC34




15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2023 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,299 € 6,955 € 0,344 € +4,95% 14.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1XNHC34 A0MW0M 11,68 € 6,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,299 € +4,95%  14.11.23
Berlin 7,307 € +5,00%  14.11.23
Düsseldorf 7,299 € +4,98%  14.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 7,302 € +4,94%  14.11.23
Frankfurt 7,273 € +4,72%  14.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,787 $ +1,94%  24.10.23
Hamburg 6,967 € +0,22%  14.11.23
München 6,967 € +0,01%  14.11.23
Hannover 6,933 € -0,07%  14.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 7,4571 $ -1,55%  10.11.23
