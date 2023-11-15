Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2023 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023