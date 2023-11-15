Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2023 - IE00B1XNHC34
15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.11.2023 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,299 €
|6,955 €
|0,344 €
|+4,95%
|14.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1XNHC34
|A0MW0M
|11,68 €
|6,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,299 €
|+4,95%
|14.11.23
|Berlin
|7,307 €
|+5,00%
|14.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|7,299 €
|+4,98%
|14.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,302 €
|+4,94%
|14.11.23
|Frankfurt
|7,273 €
|+4,72%
|14.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,787 $
|+1,94%
|24.10.23
|Hamburg
|6,967 €
|+0,22%
|14.11.23
|München
|6,967 €
|+0,01%
|14.11.23
|Hannover
|6,933 €
|-0,07%
|14.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|7,4571 $
|-1,55%
|10.11.23
= Realtime
