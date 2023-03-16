Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - IE00BK95B138




16.03.23 00:20
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2023 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,2891 € 4,141 € 0,1481 € +3,58% 15.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,56 € 4,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,272 € +3,12%  15.03.23
Xetra 4,2891 € +3,58%  15.03.23
Stuttgart 4,2326 € +3,04%  15.03.23
Düsseldorf 4,2389 € +2,68%  15.03.23
Berlin 4,2521 € +2,61%  15.03.23
Frankfurt 4,24 € +2,18%  15.03.23
  = Realtime
