Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - IE00BK95B138
16.03.23 00:20
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2023 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,2891 €
|4,141 €
|0,1481 €
|+3,58%
|15.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,56 €
|4,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,272 €
|+3,12%
|15.03.23
|Xetra
|4,2891 €
|+3,58%
|15.03.23
|Stuttgart
|4,2326 €
|+3,04%
|15.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|4,2389 €
|+2,68%
|15.03.23
|Berlin
|4,2521 €
|+2,61%
|15.03.23
|Frankfurt
|4,24 €
|+2,18%
|15.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.