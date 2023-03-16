Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2023 - IE00B7J7TB45
16.03.23 00:20
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2023 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,33 €
|79,976 €
|1,354 €
|+1,69%
|15.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B7J7TB45
|A1J0YD
|86,82 €
|79,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,3439 €
|+1,69%
|15.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|80,798 €
|+1,88%
|15.03.23
|Xetra
|81,33 €
|+1,69%
|15.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|80,80 €
|+1,39%
|15.03.23
|Berlin
|81,002 €
|+1,33%
|15.03.23
|Frankfurt
|80,798 €
|+1,05%
|15.03.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|85,9342 $
|+0,43%
|13.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|87,10 $
|-0,23%
|24.01.23
|München
|79,828 €
|-0,41%
|15.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
