BP - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.02.2023 - GB0007980591
16.02.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,308 €
|6,312 €
|-0,004 €
|-0,06%
|15.02./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007980591
|850517
|6,45 €
|4,09 €
Werte im Artikel
1,02
0,00%
6,31
-0,06%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,339 €
|-0,08%
|15.02.23
|München
|6,316 €
|+0,75%
|15.02.23
|Hannover
|6,325 €
|+0,59%
|15.02.23
|Hamburg
|6,299 €
|-0,06%
|15.02.23
|Xetra
|6,308 €
|-0,06%
|15.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,304 €
|-0,43%
|15.02.23
|Stuttgart
|6,325 €
|-0,57%
|15.02.23
|Frankfurt
|6,305 €
|-0,82%
|15.02.23
|Berlin
|6,316 €
|-1,19%
|15.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,62 $
|-2,39%
|15.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
