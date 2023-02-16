Erweiterte Funktionen



16.02.23 00:45
Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2023 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,308 € 6,312 € -0,004 € -0,06% 15.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 6,45 € 4,09 €
Werte im Artikel
1,02 plus
0,00%
6,31 minus
-0,06%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,339 € -0,08%  15.02.23
München 6,316 € +0,75%  15.02.23
Hannover 6,325 € +0,59%  15.02.23
Hamburg 6,299 € -0,06%  15.02.23
Xetra 6,308 € -0,06%  15.02.23
Düsseldorf 6,304 € -0,43%  15.02.23
Stuttgart 6,325 € -0,57%  15.02.23
Frankfurt 6,305 € -0,82%  15.02.23
Berlin 6,316 € -1,19%  15.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,62 $ -2,39%  15.02.23
