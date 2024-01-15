Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Fo. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.01.2024 - DE000A0H08H3




14.01.24 22:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.01.2024 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.01.2024

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,99 € 71,69 € 0,30 € +0,42% 12.01./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08H3 A0H08H 82,16 € 68,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,99 € +0,42%  12.01.24
Fondsgesellschaft 71,07 € +0,65%  12.01.24
Frankfurt 71,78 € +0,38%  12.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 71,84 € +0,32%  12.01.24
Düsseldorf 71,82 € +0,31%  12.01.24
München 71,45 € -0,15%  12.01.24
Berlin 71,39 € -0,15%  12.01.24
Hamburg 71,87 € -0,21%  12.01.24
Hannover 71,57 € -0,22%  12.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock heilt Hautkrebs vollständig - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 156% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 DE000A0H08H3 - iShares STO. 23.07.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...