Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Fo. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.01.2024 - DE000A0H08H3
14.01.24 22:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.01.2024 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,99 €
|71,69 €
|0,30 €
|+0,42%
|12.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08H3
|A0H08H
|82,16 €
|68,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,99 €
|+0,42%
|12.01.24
|Fondsgesellschaft
|71,07 €
|+0,65%
|12.01.24
|Frankfurt
|71,78 €
|+0,38%
|12.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|71,84 €
|+0,32%
|12.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|71,82 €
|+0,31%
|12.01.24
|München
|71,45 €
|-0,15%
|12.01.24
|Berlin
|71,39 €
|-0,15%
|12.01.24
|Hamburg
|71,87 €
|-0,21%
|12.01.24
|Hannover
|71,57 €
|-0,22%
|12.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|DE000A0H08H3 - iShares STO.
|23.07.23