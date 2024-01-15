Das Instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.01.2024 The instrument EXH3 DE000A0H08H3 IS.S.E.600 FO.+B.U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.01.2024