iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2023 - DE000A0H0785




15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,00 € 104,1383 € 0,8617 € +0,83% 14.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 107,94 € 101,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,00 € +0,83%  14.11.23
Frankfurt 105,00 € +1,07%  14.11.23
Berlin 104,74 € +0,82%  14.11.23
Düsseldorf 104,86 € +0,81%  14.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 104,85 € +0,81%  14.11.23
München 104,74 € +0,42%  14.11.23
Hamburg 104,15 € +0,14%  14.11.23
Hannover 103,89 € -0,04%  14.11.23
Fondsgesellschaft 103,02 € -0,06%  13.11.23
  = Realtime
