iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2023 - DE000A0H0785
15.11.23 00:56
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.11.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,00 €
|104,1383 €
|0,8617 €
|+0,83%
|14.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|107,94 €
|101,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|105,00 €
|+0,83%
|14.11.23
|Frankfurt
|105,00 €
|+1,07%
|14.11.23
|Berlin
|104,74 €
|+0,82%
|14.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|104,86 €
|+0,81%
|14.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|104,85 €
|+0,81%
|14.11.23
|München
|104,74 €
|+0,42%
|14.11.23
|Hamburg
|104,15 €
|+0,14%
|14.11.23
|Hannover
|103,89 €
|-0,04%
|14.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|103,02 €
|-0,06%
|13.11.23
